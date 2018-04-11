See the Comfort Shoes Oprah’s Wearing on the Cover of Her May Magazine

A simple nod from Oprah can put a brand on the fashion map. And while she is no longer queen of the talk show circuit, her influence can still be felt, from politics to footwear. This time, she’s put comfort brand Vionic in the spotlight, wearing a pair of its Hattie lace-up shoes, available online, with Michael Kors pajamalike pants on the cover of the May issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

This is not the first time, however, the influencer has cited Vionic, known for its collection of casual to tailored looks for men and women with built-in arch support. Winfrey included the brand’s Midi Perf Slip-On sneaker in her 2017 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list.

While Winfrey decided to go casual and comfortable for her shoot, she has been known to step out in high heels from designers including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Prada and Manolo Blahnik. However, after navigating in stilettos for years, she may welcome a more relaxed, easy-to-wear footnote from Vionic.

Wearing the brand may be part of her new fitness kick that includes promoting Weight Watchers, a company she now has a stake in. It’s also a brand endorsed by wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil, who co-owns the chain of True Food Kitchen restaurants that focuses on healthy eating.

