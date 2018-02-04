Kylie Jenner Finally Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is a mom!

After months of speculation, the 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul confirmed in an Instagram post today that she gave birth to a baby girl on Feb 1.

The post began with: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions” before going on to talk about why she needed to keep her pregnancy journey to herself.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” Jenner continued. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The “Life of Kylie” star — who has remained almost completely out of the limelight in recent months — shared that her little girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

This is the designer’s first child with rapper Travis Scott, who is heavily featured in a video documenting Kylie’s pregnancy. The short film shows a series of a clips from over the last nine months, including emotional interviews with loved ones.

