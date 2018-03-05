Actress Jamie Chung Offers a Sneak Peek into Her Shoe Closet

Actress and blogger Jamie Chung. Courtesy of Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung, known for her many roles as an actress, blogger and style influencer, has another passion — footwear. Chung, who will continue her role as superhero Blink this year in Fox’s TV series “The Gifted,” has a shoe stash of more than 200 pairs and enjoys shopping online after enjoying a glass of wine.

Here, she shares her passion for designer labels and favorite looks on her husband Bryan Greenberg.

NUMBER OF PAIRS IN MY CLOSET “Easily over 250, between L.A., New York and Atlanta.”

MOST EXPENSIVE PAIR “$1,200 over-the-knee boots by Jimmy Choo that I bought at Bergdorf Goodman. They’re suede, super-slim with a very high heel. They’re a staple piece because they’re simple in design but very chic.”

FAVORITE RED CARPET LOOK “I recently wore an embroidered blazer by Cinq a Sept with a tulle skirt and Aquazzura heels to a Shiseido event in L.A. [Lately], I’ve been gravitating toward a beautiful blazer.”

MY PERSONAL STYLE “I’m always mixing my brands. For dressing up, I love Veronica Beard, Alice McCall, vintage Chanel, Victoria Beckham, Self Portrait, Saloni, Iro and Frame. For dressing down, I live in Adidas runners, leggings and a hoodie. On date night with my husband, Bryan Greenberg, I’ll settle for Vince slacks, an Anine Bing T-shirt and a leather jacket from The Arrivals.”

BEST STORES FOR SHOE SHOPPING “Online, after a glass or two of wine — FWRD, Shopbop and Berdorf Goodman. They all have a great shoe collection and offer free returns. I love fall, so I’ve got lots of boots and booties in my collection as well as pumps.”

MY FANTASY SHOE COLLECTION “If I could design any shoe, it would be a cozy bootie — one that’s sleek that you can stomp around in all day in New York, such as Bed Stu’s Daphne style. It’s edgy, lined with shearling, and super-comfy. I like its slim design, 2-inch heel and the placement of the studs. And they run half the price of my Jimmy Choos.”

CELEBRITY CLOSET I’D LIKE TO RAID “Diane Kruger’s. She’s so classy and always has fun with fashion. From the past, it’s Katharine Hepburn. She gravitated toward menswear styles — great tailored suits with wide-leg pants. It was a strong, fierce statement look.”

RUNWAY SHOW I’D LIKE TO ATTEND “Chanel. They always put on such huge productions. You’re immersed in this world. And they have been able to reinvent their classic aesthetic over and over again.”

BEST LOOK ON MY HUSBAND “I’d love to see him wearing a head-to-toe look in Burberry. He can rock skinny jeans [and would look great] in boots and a beautiful coat.”

BEST LOOK I’VE WORN ON SCREEN “Valerie Vale on ‘Gotham.’ She was Gucci everything. I wanted to own every piece of clothing. It’s so classic; it will never go out of style.”

MY BEST FASHION ADVICE “On [my blog] ‘What the Chung?’ I suggest mixing up patterns and colors you normally wouldn’t put together. If it makes you feel confident, rock it.”

