Eva Longoria Talks New Fashion Line on HSN, Go-To Shoe Looks and Expecting a Child

Actress, entrepreneur, activist and expectant mother Eva Longoria has walked the red carpet in gowns from some of today’s most noted designers. And while Victoria Beckham is among her favorites, she is no stranger to the world of fashion.

According to Longoria, who’s launching an eponymous apparel line on shopping channel HSN tonight at 9 p.m. ET, she started sewing at 7 and is hands-on when it comes to the design of the collection. “I do everything,” she said. “I’ve always been obsessed with the construction of a garment, from seams to fabrics, all the way to marketing. I’ll bring fabrics back home from different countries. I was in India and had to buy an extra suitcase for fabrics I picked up. I’m involved in every aspect. It’s very natural and organic.”

While Longoria has been selling the collection on her e-commerce site since 2016, she was lured by the unique format HSN offers. “I love speaking to all of the clothes. I love telling people my inspiration, how to style [them] and about the fabric. For me, it’s right up my alley to talk to women directly and tell them why this line’s amazing.”

Since Longoria doesn’t offer shoes in her brand, she relies on footwear designers such as Brian Atwood, Gianvito Rossi and Pedro Garcia to finish off her own look. “For my casual wear, I love Vince, and James Perse has some great casual shoes,” she said. “I love Vans. They’re like an elevated sneaker that’s a little more fashion-0forward. I wear a lot of Adidas and Nike. And just black shoes alone, I have 50 pairs.” For formal occasions, she turns to Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

Here, Longoria shares her favorite fashion and her go-to shoe looks.

What approach do you take to the design of your line?

“It’s classic comfort, It’s [about] being physically comfortable in [the clothes]. Are the fabrics feeling good against your skin? Do you feel empowered in them, strong, beautiful? I want people to feel good emotionally when they put on a garment of mine. Athleisurewear has taken off, so we have [those] pieces. But mine are a little more dressed up, with some amazing trim, great hemlines and special details.”

How do you describe your personal style?

“For the most part, I love dressing up and being able to be many things. Women can be more than one thing at one time. If they’re in mom life, work life, going-out social life, there’s something [they] can wear for each. We can wear different hats and different outfits, that’s my style. I’m totally at the mercy of what I’m doing and where I’m going.”

What are your favorite shoe styles?

“Right now, because I’m pregnant, I’m into comfort. I always love a platform because it’s less stress on the foot, but I also have gone into a lower heel. I don’t think 5-inch single-sole shoes are modern anymore, so I am using a lower heel that’s still single sole. Platforms are also a little more modern.”

