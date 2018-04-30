Check Out the New FN!

The Shoes You’ll Never Catch Dove Cameron Wearing at the Airport

By Allie Fasanella
dove cameron, ugg, coachella, festival season
Dove Cameron at the Ugg Coachella kick-off.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dove Cameron has some thoughts on heels.

For one, the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award-winning starlet, who nabbed the award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program last Friday, said she will never be caught rocking stilettos at the airport.

Sitting down with FN at Ugg’s Coachella festival kickoff brunch, Cameron revealed that she’s amazed by women who do.

“I’m like, what kind of energy field are you tapping into to survive your life that I know you live. You live that life every day!” she said jokingly, before admitting, “I can’t wear stilettos.”

ugg slippers, dove cameron, coachella
Dove Cameron wearing Ugg slippers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dressed in a pretty blue wrap sundress and pale pink fuzzy Ugg Joni slides from the brand’s spring ’18 collection, the “Liv & Maddie: Cali Style” actress shared that platform pumps are her go-to — a fine substitute for heels that adds height.

“Honestly, I’m just one of those people that likes to be unhappy about everything because I hate heels, but I also hate not wearing heels. I think I prefer a really, really fat platform — like you’re wearing Kleenex boxes for shoes, like monster shoes. “

dove cameron, coachella, ugg slippers
Dove Cameron lounging at Coachella.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of her fluffy pastel-colored sandals, the 22-year-old revealed she chose them because “they’re really over-the-top and extra.”

“I think this whole [Ugg] line is wearable extra, and that’s kind of my style I guess I would say — wearable, over-the-top. They’re really comfortable and perfect for spring.”

