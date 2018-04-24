Britney Spears Will Launch a Lifestyle Collection Featuring Footwear, Apparel and More

Another celebrity is throwing her hat in the fashion ring. This time, Britney Spears is readying for the spring ’19 debut of her lifestyle collection, which includes footwear, apparel, hair care and accessories. The Grammy Award-winning artist is partnering on the initiative with Epic Rights, a music industry retail branding, merchandising and concert services company.

“We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney’s next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe,” said Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph. “Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible.”

Added Dell Furano, CEO of Epic Rights, “Britney continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world with numerous multiplatinum records and awards over the past 20 years. As a passionate artist, successful businesswoman and devoted mother, her strive for excellence is unparalled.”

Spears has a fragrance line with Elizabeth Arden and recently was the face of designer Kenzo’s campaign. The artist plans to be involved in all aspects of the collection. Epic will also manage her e-commerce initiatives, including Amazon.

Spears appears in a Las Vegas show in Planet Hollywood, “Britney: Piece of Me,” and is readying for a tour that kicks off on July 12 in National Harbor, Md., and winds up on Aug. 24 in London.

