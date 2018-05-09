Treat Yourself Like a Princess in This Elegant Slipper Designed Exclusively for Meghan Markle

Even a princess needs to relax and kick off her shoes sometimes. For Meghan Markle, that means stepping out of her pumps and into a pair of Birdies, a line of elegant at-home looks she’s been spotted wearing around London.

To celebrate Markle’s upcoming nuptials the U.S.-based brand, that also has a boutique in San Francisco, has designed an exclusive handmade pair just for her that the company will be sending her way. The mule is detailed in satin and features an oversized metallic pom-pom and pearls around the low heel for a hint of sophisticated glam.

Meghan Markle Bridal Slipper by Birdies CREDIT: Courtesy

In order to allow every woman feel like a royal, today Birdies is introducing a collection of slippers inspired by Markle’s design that focuses on the Songbird, an open-back style that goes from hosting a dinner party at home to lounging poolside. “These slippers are designed with components we are known for and why Meghan has been such a huge fan of the brand since the beginning: quilted satin lining, arch support, responsive cushioning technology, an added cookie for extra support under the heel and rubber sole for indoor traction and outdoor wearability,” said Bianca Gates, CEO and brand co-founder.

Markle might even turn her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton on to the collection now that Middleton’s a busy mother of three who will likely welcome some downtime.

Want more?

How Meghan Markle’s Accessories Make Her Stand Out Among the Royals

Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most

Meghan Markle Favorite Birdies Slippers Opens San Francisco Store