Cindy Crawford, Orlando Bloom & More Stars Hit Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in full force this week — and as in years past, celebrities came out in droves to watch some of the biggest shows on the schedule.

Cindy Crawford sat front row at Balmain today as she watched her son Presley Gerber walk in the show. The iconic supermodel was dressed in a floor-length black coat and matching boots.

Crawford was seated next to “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Orlando Bloom, who also opted for an all-black ensemble, sporting a dark coat and jeans with shiny boots.

Dior Homme also showed its fall 2018 collection today, and the stars came out for that show, too. Bella Hadid wore a suit and sneakers from the collection, completing her look with a lacy black bra for a feminine flair. Also in attendance was Rob Pattinson, who went for a monochromatic ensemble in a black leather jacket and shiny lace-ups.

Other shows throughout the week have received their fair share of celebrity guests. Louis Vuitton’s Jan. 18 show brought together a slew of celebrities. “It” couple David and Victoria Beckham sat in the front row for the show. The former soccer star sported an olive-colored coat and dark blue trousers, completing his outfit with on-trend white sneakers. His wife opted for a tan coat and burnt orange trousers — a look from her namesake label.

And another soccer star was in attendance at Louis Vuitton: Neymar, who wore a tan sweater, black pants and sneakers.

