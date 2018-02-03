Ayesha Curry Announces Pregnancy on Social Media

View Slideshow Ayesha and Steph Curry. Rex Shutterstock

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she and her NBA star husband, Steph, are expecting their third child.

In the photo posted, the 28-year-old sported a T-shirt with the word “Preggers” emblazoned on the front, which she paired with wide-legged pants and bare legs. “Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick,” Ayesha wrote as a caption, adding a hashtag in reference to her 29-year-old husband’s career: #curryfor3.

The Currys have two children — 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan — in addition to the little one on the way. On his Instagram, Steph posted a picture of the couple’s daughters dancing with Ayesha, clad in her “Preggers” T-shirt, around their living room.

“Baby #3 Mood right here! Thankful for Ayesha every single day for being the heart beat and spirit behind our family. 👶🏽,” the Golden State Warrior captioned the video.

While Steph is frequently on the road playing basketball, the Under Armour athlete is often quite vocal about how much he values his family — and he even sported UA Curry 1 sneakers with his kids’ face emblazoned on them this January.

Ayesha, who has her own show on Food Network called “Ayesha’s Homemade,” and Steph met when they were still teenageers, and the couple married in 2011.

