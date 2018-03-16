Virgil Abloh, Raf Simons and Paul Andrew Among 2018 CFDA Awards Nominees

Virgil Abloh, shot exclusively for FN. Andrew Boyle

The nominations and honorees for the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) were announced today through a series of Instagram posts.

Raf Simons, who won last year’s menswear and womenswear Designer of the Year Awards, received nods in the same categories again. Virgil Abloh also received nominations in men’s and womenswear categories for Off-White. In the accessories division, Paul Andrew earned another nomination for his eponymous line after earning a nod last year.

“Insecure” star Issa Rae will host the ceremony on June 4 at NYC’s Brooklyn Museum.

Below, the full list of nominees and honorees for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award Nominees

• Raf Simons, Calvin Klein

• Gabriela Hearst

• Marc Jacobs

• Virgil Abloh, Off-White

• Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year Award Nominees

• Raf Simons, Calvin Klein,

• Virgil Abloh, Off-White

• James Jebbia, Supreme

• Thom Browne

• Tom Ford

Accessory Designer of the Year Award Nominees

• Paul Andrew

• Stuart Vevers, Coach

• Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, Mansur Gavriel

• Irene Neuwirth

• Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent Nominees

• Mike Amiri, Amiri

• Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock, Brock Collection

• Aurora James, Brother Vellies

• Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

• Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Honorary Awards

• Diane von Furstenberg, Swarovski Award for Positive Change

• Narciso Rodriguez, Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

• Carolina Herrera, Founder’s Award

• Edward Enninful, Media Award

• Donatella Versace, International Award.