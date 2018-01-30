Cult-Favorite Accessories Brand Mansur Gavriel to Win Fashion Maverick Award

Mansur Gavriel's pop-up boutique will remain open until Winter 2018. Alyssa Greenberg

The awards season is in full swing and the American Apparel & Footwear Association has announced the recipients of the 2018 American Image Awards. The event, to be held on April 16 in New York, will be hosted by award-winning journalist Katie Couric.

Heading the awards list is Mansur Gavriel, whose founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel will receive the Fashion Maverick honor. Mansur Gavriel was founded in 2012 with two bags, sold mainly via Instagram. It has since expanded to include ready-to-wear.

Person of the Year will go to Emanuel Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corp.; Company of the Year, Camuto Group; Designer of the Year, Joseph Altuzarra, and Retailer of the Year, Fred Segal.

“We are pleased to honor these individuals and organizations for their creativity, innovation, and business leadership,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of AAFA. “Each honoree is disrupting the industry with keen imagination and the ability to inspire today’s consumers.”

The AAFA Image Awards honors those who have exemplified leadership, excellence and outstanding achievement in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industries, including education, design, manufacturing and retail.

For the second year, AAFA is partnering with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation as its beneficiary.

The AAFA is the national trade association representing apparel, footwear and other sewn products companies, and their suppliers, which compete in the global market, and represents more than 1,000 name brands, retailers and manufacturers.

