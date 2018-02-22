Team USA Beats Canada to End Women’s Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Drought

Team USA celebrates its gold medal win during the Women's Ice Hockey match against Canada. Rex Shutterstock

Looks like third time’s the charm for the U.S. women’s hockey team.

Facing rival Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Team USA pulled off a 3-2 victory in the first shootout at an Olympics women’s final to end a gold medal drought that lasted 20 years.

In an electrifying display, forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the triple-deke winning goal — a move she called “Oops, I Did It Again” in reference to pop star Britney Spears’ 2000 hit song. Goalie Maddie Rooney made the last save for Team USA, denying the Great White North its last chance to seal the gold.

Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the shootout game-winning goal to win the gold. Rex Shutterstock

The moment marked the end of Canada’s streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals, as the American team threw their sticks, helmets and gloves in the air and huddled on the ice, draped in the country’s flag, to celebrate a redemptive win following their heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss four years ago in Sochi. The last time Team USA clinched the gold was in 1988 at the inaugural women’s tournament in Nagano.

After the game, defense Kacey Bellamy commented: “I can’t put it into words. This whole year is for everyone that came before us. This is for Julie Chu [former USA team captain] and for all our families at home, the schools that we went to, everyone supporting us. It is a feeling I have never experienced.”

Also a member of Team USA is veteran and captain Meghan Duggan, who was one of 12 Olympians that FN profiled earlier this month ahead of the games.

