Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to Visit Local D.C. Children Instead of the White House

The Golden State Warriors, along with star point guard Stephen Curry, will head to the nation’s capital next week, but that visit won’t include a trip to the White House, according to league sources who spoke with ESPN.

The reigning NBA champions are reportedly planning to go on a private tour of an undisclosed location on Feb. 27, selecting a venue where players and coaches will be able to spend time with local children, minus the media presence. The trip would come five months after President Donald Trump rescinded the team’s invitation to the White House following an interview Curry had with reporters in which he expressed disinterest in visiting the landmark.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

In a statement that followed, the Warriors said: “We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

Although details of the outing have yet to be shared, ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne reported that the team wanted it to be a “personal intimate experience.”

“It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do,” head coach Steve Kerr told the outlet. “So they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

The Warriors face the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.

