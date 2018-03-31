Nike Athlete Sloane Stephens Wins Miami Open

Sloane Stephens defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to win the Miami Open today.

Stephens — who won the U.S. Open last September — beat Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the final, improving to 6-0 in finals and securing a spot in the top 10 for the first time with her victory.

2018 MIAMI OPEN CHAMPION 🎉 #securethebag A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

This win marks Stephens’ first big tournament victory as a Nike athlete. The tennis pro signed with Nike early this year, ending a longtime partnership with Under Armour.

“Under Armour and Sloane Stephens have mutually agreed to part ways,” Under Armour said in a statement at the time. “We would like to thank Sloane for her partnership over the last seven years and we wish her all the best in future endeavors.”

By switching to Nike, Stephens joined the ranks of top tennis stars such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Although the Miami Open marked Williams’ return to the court after a 13-month maternity leave, the star fell short. Williams was ousted early on in the tournament, falling to up-and-comer Naomi Osaka (who represents Japan in tournaments) in straight sets.

And Williams was not the only Nike player to lose earlier than expected in Miami. Simona Halep, who was ranked No. 1 going into the tournament, was defeated in the third round by Agnieszka Radwanska.

As far as the men’s finals go, a Nike sweep is not in the cards Alexander Zverev and John Isner — two non-Nike sponsored athletes — will square off tomorrow. Zverev is sponsored by Adidas, while Isner has a deal with Fila.

