Serena Williams Shares a Powerful Message in Nike Ad Ahead of International Women’s Day

Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open. Rex Shutterstock

At last night’s 90th Academy Awards, women in Hollywood took center stage to address gender diversity in an industry that has traditionally been partial to men.

But it wasn’t just these A-listers who provided much-needed commentary.

During a commercial break, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams appeared in a new Nike ad called “Until We All Win” that aired ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday. The tennis champ has always been outspoken about social issues, including gender and racial inequality — both of which she tackled in the 30-second spot.

“I’ve never been the right kind of woman,” Williams said in the video. “Oversized, and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I’m proving, time and time again, there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

Now 36 years old, Williams further cemented her status as the greatest athlete of all time after winning the Australian Open in 2017 while eight weeks pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia. (She and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl in September last year.)

The ad marks the second in Nike’s series, which debuted last month with NBA superstar LeBron James’ celebration of equality. “What sports can do for everyone — no matter the shape or size or race or religion — people just gravitate towards that. It just makes them so happy,” he said. “Sport is so amazing. It brings people together like none other.”

