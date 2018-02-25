Lindsey Vonn Closes Out the 2018 Winter Olympics with Shirtless Tongan Flag Bearer

Lindsey Vonn at the Olympics closing ceremony. Rex Shutterstock

Athletes from various nations gathered on Sunday at the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. With help from Pita Taufatofua, a hunky shirtless Tongan, Lindsey Vonn bid farewell to the Winter Games.

Marking his fourth consecutive Olympic ceremony, the Polynesian athlete was oiled up and dressed in an outfit from his nation, again pairing his traditional ta’ovala with minimalist flip-flops.

Meanwhile, the Under Armour ski racer, who won the bronze medal for her final downhill alpine appearance, wore Polo Ralph Lauren mountain boots for the occasion.

Of her final Olympics appearance, the 33-year-old told Cosmopolitan.com, “I think it was my last and that’s why I really tried to enjoy every moment of these Games.

“It really was emotional throughout all of my competitions and when I was on the podium, because I feel like that was definitely the last time,” she added.

Furthermore, she said that she won’t stop using her voice for good, despite receiving backlash over her statements about President Donald Trump.

The four-time Olympian was attacked on social media in December after she told CNN that she hoped to “represent the people of the United States, not the president” at the Olympics.

“Professional athletes, in general, have a voice, and I think that if it’s used in the right way, it can have a very positive impact,” she said. “All I can say is that I’ve always tried to empower the next generation and I will continue to do my best to do that.”

