Kevin Durant Finally Explains Why His Shoes Keep Falling Off

Kevin Durant finally answered the question on the tip of many fans’ tongues: Why do his shoes seem to fall off so many times during a game?

Durant gave an explanation during a Friday chat on the Warriors Plus/Minus Podcast along with Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson.

“I don’t really tie ’em up that tight. I made my shoe to fit me like a sock almost, and be as light as I can,” he explained, referencing his signature sneaker, the Nike KD 10.

Beyond not tying his shoelaces tight, Durant said that other players often step on his feet. He noted that he wears one shoe size larger than usual when he’s on the court, swapping out his size 17 sneakers for a size 18.

“It feels secure. I’m not loose in it, but like, somebody steps on the back of my foot,” Durant said. “It does look loose. Usually it’s somebody just stepping on my shoe, or something like that. But I’m good.”

Whether his sneakers fall off, Durant is one of the most bankable players in the NBA, with a Nike deal reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars. After winning his first NBA championship — and being declared finals MVP — last year, Durant looks to take home another big win as the Golden State Warriors begin their playoff run. The Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs in the first round at 3 p.m. ET today, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

