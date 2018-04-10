Here Are the Shoes You Should Keep Wearing Into Your 30s & 40s

We all have those shoes that have been sitting in our closet for years, but we just can’t seem to find the right time to wear them. Are they inappropriate, did I grow out of the style, are they uncomfortable, are they too trendy? You’ve probably asked yourselves these questions. And while some shoe options are very well out-of-date, there are many styles from your teen years and 20s that you can continue to wear into your 30s and 40s, but in a more elevated way.

Boots, for example, are a footwear staple. Stick with tall riding boots and avoid over-the-knee styles if it looks like you are forcing the trend. Leather is the way to go here. Plus, if you want to keep it super-trendy, choose a Western-style boot this fall.

Knee boots and a fringed dress at Fendi's Fall 2018 show.

Uggs — love them or hate them, there’s no age limit for warmth and comfort in my book.

With sneakers, stick to low-top lace-ups. There’s a wide range of brands that carry this sleek and clean look. An Adidas Stan Smith is a great option for all ages, for instance. Other labels, such as Axel Arigato and Koio, offer similar looks but with mixed materials and minimalistic yet updated silhouettes. Keep it sophisticated in all-white or neutrals. Extreme colors, like hot pink or purple, may be slightly overdoing it.

JonBoy x Koio Collective collab on the Gavia model in pink. CREDIT: Koio Collective

The pump — continue to rock high heels if that’s your thing, but maybe shelve the 6-inch stilettos if you’re struggling to remain comfortable. Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps are a great option for this category.

Manolo Blahnik's patent leather nude BB pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another style to continue wearing is the Mary Jane. You may be dressing your daughter in cute little Mary Janes, but you can wear them, too. Many designers are offering updated versions of the school-girl classic, including Gucci, Miu Miu, SJP and Jimmy Choo. Instead of rocking the classic patent leather, opt for embellished looks.

Miu Miu glittered Mary Jane pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-porter.com

At the end of the day, however, wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. If you can still rock a jelly sandal, by all means, go for it.