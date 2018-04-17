Exclusive: Tabitha Simmons’ New Collection With Bergdorf Goodman Is Designed With Rare Fabrics

Tabitha Simmons went back to her roots for her latest shoe collection. In collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman, the designer has created an exclusive capsule with the retailer and it’s inspired by her English heritage.

She told FN, “I am continually inspired by my English roots. To be able to collaborate on something that is not only completely exclusive to us, but also exquisitely representative of an English Georgian country house is a dream come true for me. I love that whilst the fabrics themselves have a sense of heirloom about them, they are so easily modernized by pairing with denim or shirting.”

Designer and stylist Tabitha Simmons. CREDIT: Pablo Frisk

The collection is filled with designs featuring rare fabrics. For instance, silk floral fabrications can be seen in lilac and muted greens, which are reminiscent of prints found in grand Georgian country houses. The exclusive offering is comprised of Simmons’ signature lasts such as her Rise bow sling-back, the Cleo slide, Alhambra stiletto and the Sprinkles flat.

“The color combinations of muted pastels are so beautiful,” said Simmons. “I love the juxtaposition of the feminine delicate florals and stripes against the monochromatic houndstooth which brings in a masculine element.”

Tabitha Simmons black and white plaid shoe in collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman. CREDIT: Courtesy image

For Simmons, this collaboration is a special one as Bergdorf Goodman was one of the first retailers to carry her brand when she first started out as a designer. “It’s a store very close to my heart,” she said.

Launching Thursday, the collection retails between $625 and $795, and will be sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman.

