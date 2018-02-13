7 Must-Have Shoes to Take Along on an Island-Hopping Cruise

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and your significant other might very well surprise you with an island cruise. However, gone are the days of cruising when there was little more to do on-board than swim, play shuffleboard and dine.

Today’s superships offer a wide range of activities that include tracks for a morning run, gyms for a daily workout, rock climbing walls and even ice skating rinks. There are also plenty of island excursions to take advantage of that include a day of shopping local markets to exploring exotic island terrain. And if you’re one of the lucky ones, the captain might invite you to dine at his table.

These diverse activities call for an equally diverse wardrobe, especially when it comes to shoes. Here, FN has compiled a list of footwear must-haves for your cruise.

1. Adidas Running Edge Lux Clima

This lightweight style offers a ventilated upper for a cooling air flow, attached tongue and thin lacing system for a socklike feel and Bounce underfoot cushioning.

2. Havianas Slim Tropical Flip-Flops

Tropical island-inspired style with colorful flowers goes from a deck-side pool party to offshore beach party

3. Nike Flex Supreme TR 6 Training

This cross-training sneaker can take you through a total workout with its breathable fabric liner, molded cushioned insole and lightly padded tongue and collar.

4. Steve Madden Silky Gingham Slide

This whimsical slide has a lightweight contoured footbed for enhanced comfort and support during a day of island shopping through the markets.

5. Keen Targhee II

A low-cut hiking style with waterproof breathable membrane and aggressive lug outsole is just what you’ll need when exploring the back roads of an island.

6. Vince Camuto Payto Sandal

Think pink against the backdrop of the deep blue sea in an ankle strap sandal that keeps dressing up nice and simple.



7. Patricia Green Relaxed Embroidered Mule Slipper

This cozy scuff offers a cozy yet luxurious way to relax in the privacy of your cabin on a romantic seafaring getaway.

