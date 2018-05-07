You Can Now Get a Foot Tattoo at This Upscale Specialty Retailer

Miley Cyrus does it. So does Rihanna and Jennifer Aniston. It’s tattooing — all opting to decorate their feet.

Now that the warm weather has arrived around the country, it’s time for the big reveal. Bare arms, legs and nearly everything in between are the perfect canvases for a tattoo. Whether you’re contemplating your first or adding a 10th, tony retailer Saks is now your go-to spot for tattooing.

The retailer, known for its upscale offering of designer goods, has opened a satellite version of Rivington Tattoo, a well-known parlor located on New York’s trendy Lower East Side. It’s part of Saks’ new Wellery concept shop on the third floor of the store’s Brookfield Place in the financial district. In addition to offering body art, the shop will include hair styling at The Salon Project, Skinney MedSpa CoolSculpting and meditation manicures at Sundays nail studio.

“At Saks, we are constantly looking for ways to connect with our customers and provide them with an in-store experience they can’t find anywhere else,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchant for the stores. “We feel the Wellery is an opportunity to excite and thrill our clients with the very best products and services the industry has to offer, which includes the artistry of Rivington Tattoo.

For those who are considering a foot tattoo, Freetattoodesigns.com has some factors to consider. If a tattoo is done on a place close to the bone, it can hurt more than a fleshy area. A new tattoo should not rub against shoes while it heals, so consider wearing flip-flops. Keep new ink out of the sun and keep feet clean.

Want more?

Bet You Didn’t Know These Celebs Have Foot Tattoos

Zoë Kravitz Wears Sky-High Louboutins and Shows Off Tattoos at Golden Globes

Kate Middleton Gets a Tattoo and Stomps Out in Two Different Comfy Shoes