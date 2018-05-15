Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Crowd Will Be Guided by Volunteers in Hotter Star-Spangled Shoes

Planning to cross the pond this weekend for the wedding of the year? No need to rely on Google Maps to help you get around town. Instead, there will be a contingent of Royal Borough Ambassadors in Windsor, a group of volunteers dedicated to ushering the royal wedding crowds.

The group of women will be easily spotted in a pair of shoes supplied by U.K.-based comfort brand Hotter. The limited-edition version of its sporty Brooke style is detailed in the stripes of the Union Jack, the perfect complement to their bright red polos and jackets.

The Royal Borough Ambassadors in Hotter shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Since the group will be on their feet from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. the day of the wedding, comfort is key. “We took the shoes that starred in our TV [advertisement] and gave them a patriotic red, white and blue twist which will look fabulous with the ambassadors’ uniforms on such a celebratory day,” said Sara Prowse, CEO of Hotter. “These shoes are selling like hotcakes in the U.K. and the U.S. We’ve already sold out our initial production, and we’ll be making more in our Lancashire factory next week.”

Related News 6 Waterproof Shoes to Shop That Are Comfortable All Day Long 6 Comfortable Walking Shoes to Take You Through a Day of Exploring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Julia White, visitor manager, Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, added: “Royal Borough Ambassadors just love engaging with large crowds of spectators, offering a warm welcome and helping them make the most of their visit. Despite being on their feet for many hours and sometimes walking many miles during the course of the day, their energy and enthusiasm never falters.”

The Brooke is one of three styles available online, part of Hotter’s Royal Wedding Collection, which also includes the Leanne, an athletic style; Shake, a red Mary Jane; and Meghan, a sparkly flat in red.

Want more?

Treat Yourself Like a Royal in This Elegant Slipper Designed Exclusively for Meghan Markle

This British Brand Is Celebrating the Royal Wedding with Patriotic Shoes

How to Watch the 2018 Royal Wedding for Free Online