A Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Shoe Lover to Match Any Mom’s Personality

By Nia Groce
ARKK's Mesh Velvet sneakers are perfect for the sporty mom.
When it comes to mom, there’s none like yours. Why not find her the perfect fashion piece that evokes her unique personality this Mother’s Day?

Here are eight shoes to buy for her now to match any mom’s chic style.

The Artsy Mom

Fancying a museum date with mom this holiday? Up the ante by gifting her a decked-out pair of heels from Oscar de la Renta. The label’s paint spatter patterned pumps feature a leather lining and sole, while a PVC outer hits on the clear-shoe trend.

Oscar de la Renta Paint Spatter Pumps $1310
The Sporty Mom

Maybe mom can be convinced to take a day off from the gym this Mother’s Day, but it doesn’t mean she can’t be laced in something fun and fresh when she returns. ARKK provides a pretty pastel answer with its Raven Mesh Velvet sneakers. The shoes  feature a premium mesh upper and luxe velvet laces.

ARKK Raven Mesh Velvet Sneakers $120
The Fashionista Mom

Sometimes the best place to go shopping is right in mom’s closet. That’s not likely to change once she’s gifted these edgy Balenciaga white leather pumps. The avant-garde heels feature allover metal spikes that scream, “My mom’s a badass!”

Balenciaga White Spike Pumps $2050
The Ultracool Mom

After work, she just might hit up a concert. Or maybe she’ll simply walk through Whole Foods looking like she’s the star of a rock band. Either way, these Marques Almeida boots are right up her alley. Designed in black leather, the style features  a metal toe cap and sculpted midhigh heel.

Marques Almeida Leather Boots $1035
The #GirlBoss Mom

Does your mom run the show at work? If so, a pair of pumps is always a good choice. Take it up a notch with Gianvito Rossi’s Plexi pumps, which have a velvet outer material to offer an elegant touch.

Gianvito Rossi Pumps $677
The Casual-Chic Mom

Cozy and stylish, these Birdies shoes are a happy medium for the mom who is all about casual-chic attire. Featuring calf hair on the outsole and a faux shearling insole, the brand’s leopard print Wren slippers are both practical and stylish.

Birdies Wren Slippers $140
The No-Frills Mom

A Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal can go a long way. From desk to dinner, the sleek style is straight to the point and versatile. Offered in an array of colors, mom can depend on these heels for any of her daily endeavors.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Woven Sandals $511
Every Mom

What’s one thing every mom deserves after a long day? To come home and relax with a cozy pair of slippers. Leave it to Ugg for an array of fuzzy options, including lavender and coral-colored, via their Abela slippers. The style is crafted in sheepskin and suede, with a rubber outsole that makes it suitable for outdoors — a win-win.

UGG Abela Slippers $80
