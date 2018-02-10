7 Times Moon Boots Went High Fashion

Chiara Ferragni collection glitter Moon boots. Rex Shutterstock

Jeremy Scott made major waves at NYFW last night with his fall ’18 collection debuting thigh-high, faux-fur Moon Boots. After collaborating with Ugg, its no surprise that Moschino’s creative head would team up with an iconic brand like Moon Boot. That said, Scott is hardly the first high-end designer to hop on the bandwagon. Brands such as Chanel, Moncler, Dior and more have joined forces with the Italian winter boot label.

Two years ago in 2016, we saw MSGM make its mark on Moon Boot with a 10-piece capsule collection featuring three different models, including the below floral print ankle-tie style.

A model from the MGSM and Moon Boot capsule collection Courtesy

Furthermore, in 2015 Jimmy Choo partnered with the brand to create a luxe collection that is beloved by stars like Kate Hudson and Nicki Minaj.

Jimmy Choo genuine shearling moon boot. Nordstrom

Meanwhile, Chloé’s take on the boot features plenty of faux fur.

Chloé fur moon boots. Barney's

As for Christian Dior, the label created a fur-trim boot featuring fur pom-poms and Dior’s branding on the side.

Dior moon boots. Courtesy

Louis Vuitton’s version of the Moon Boot naturally shows off the brand’s ubiquitous logo, lace detailing and a smooth leather upper.

Louis Vuitton x Moon Boot. Courtesy

Chanel’s chic rendition of the Moon Boot features a quilted upper, gold chain detailing, the brand’s logo and a lined interior.

Chanel moon boots. Courtesy

Available to shop online now, Moncler’s collaboration with the label is reportedly inspired by man’s first landing on the moon in 1969.