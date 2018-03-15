Manolo Blahnik Says It’s a ‘Great Honor’ to Have Meghan Markle Wear His Shoes

Meghan Markle Rex Shutterstock

Royal watchers and fashion fans took notice when Meghan Markle stepped out in Manolos recently for two big public appearances. And the designer, himself, did too. “It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” Manolo Blahnik shared. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”

Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps alongside Prince Harry on Commonwealth Day. Rex Shutterstock

That’s quite the compliment for Prince Harry’s fiance, who had on Blahnik’s suede navy blue when she accompanied him Monday to Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day in London. It’s been 10 years since the designer created the footwear and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” Blahnik has said of his BB pumps.

Indeed, it’s a versatile style available in several heel heights, colors and fabrications. Markle wore the shoes on March 8 in black suede alongside Prince Harry when they celebrated International Women’s Day.

Meghan Markle wears black BB pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The BB pump’s retail price is around $625 (for a patent leather or suede pump), but depending upon the material and details, it can go for much higher.

Manolo Blahnik’s patent leather nude BB pumps. Courtesy

Featuring a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes, it’s one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

The shoes are a closet staple for Reese Witherspoon, first lady Melania Trump, and more boldface names.

