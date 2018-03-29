Keds’ Baseball-Inspired Styles For Women With Team Logos Are a Home Run

Play ball.

As opening season of Major League Baseball kicks off today, Keds is stepping up to the plate with a series of women’s styles featuring team logos available on Keds.com.

Included in the offering are styles detailed with iconic baseball stitching on a white lace-up sneaker. Choose from the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals, among others. For a fun twist, there’s a companion series of slip-on styles detailed with gray jersey knit uppers.

While women may not currently have their own baseball league, don’t be surprised if the #MeToo movement doesn’t spark the idea. If women can professionally play basketball, baseball can’t be far behind.

Keds Double Decker baseball sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

That’s not to say women have never tried their hand at a bat and ball. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League existed from 1943 to 1954, with more than 600 women participating. The 1992 movie, “A League of Their Own,” starring Madonna and Geena Davis told a fictionalized account of the Rockford Peaches, one of the league’s teams.

Don’t think these styles have to be reserved for watching a game. They’re a fun footnote to the wave of denim in the marketplace, from shorts to skinny jeans. And, with baseball season running seven months, there’s plenty of time to wear them whether watching a game in the stands or on a big screen TV at home.

