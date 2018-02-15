Joe’s Jeans Shoe Relauch Is for the Denim Lover

Joe's shoes Courtesy of brand

Joe’s is betting on footwear once again. Last spring, Sequential Brands Group Inc. — its parent company — partnered with global footwear distributor ACI International to relaunch shoes for men and women. (The brand debuted women’s footwear with Burano LLC in 2010.)

This time around, Joe’s is targeting a younger consumer with a casual sensibility. Craig Hardy, president of ACI International, said: “We took [the brand aesthetic] from a dressy, high-end line to signature L.A. denim-friendly designs.”

Featuring flats, mules and heeled-booties for women, the line ranges in price from $99 to $150, while men’s low-top sneakers are $120.

Taylor Hill starring in Joe's spring '18 campaign.

“We consider this a relaunch,” said Jameel Spencer, president of the fashion and entertainment division at Sequential Brands. “The brand was suffering from a lack of awareness in a really competitive marketplace. What we wanted to do was surround the brand by best- in-class partners. ACI has done an amazing job of collaborating with Joe Dahan, the founder of Joe’s Jeans, to build a beautiful collection of footwear.”

For Hardy, the key to success revolves around product, quality, genuine materials and fit, while also aligning with the denim brand’s heritage.

“We spent a lot of time with Joe Dahan, and that was critical to get the footwear re-established in the marketplace. They are obsessive about fit and comfort with jeans, so we wanted to capture that in the relaunch of the shoes.”

Distributed in Nordstrom, Hautelook, Revolve.com, Anthropology and Neiman Marcus, Joe’s is using 2018 to set the tone and to continue to grow based on a constant state of design.

Ultimately, Spencer said, the goal is to develop a complete collection for the customer. In addition to denim and shoes, the brand offers eyewear and handbags, and debuted intimate apparel for fall ’17. “We want to make Joe’s a lifestyle,” he said. “[Adding footwear] was a huge opportunity to make the brand come to life outside of denim.”

