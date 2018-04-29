6 Fashionable Women’s Shoes for Job Interviews That Aren’t High Heels

Women no longer need a pair of high heels to stand tall at a job interview. The #MeToo movement is increasingly opening the door to opportunities for women at the workplace — including how they dress.

While a pair of power pumps typically earned a woman access to the boardroom, these rules no longer apply as women are making comfort, as well as style, a top priority. The job interview is the first place to start by footnoting a suit or tailored dress with a pair of sophisticated flats, from a Chanel-inspired ballet to a a menswear-inspired wingtip oxford.

This doesn’t mean that all femininity has been drained from these looks. Picture them in soft neutrals for spring and leathers with plenty of surface interest. Price ranges also vary. Since this might be an interview for a first job, brands such as Sam Edelman and Marc Fisher are affordable, yet fashionable options, while those climbing the corporate ladder may have the budget for styles by Givenchy or Church’s.

Related News This Custom Sandal Store Makes the Perfect One-of-a-Kind Summer Shoes — and They're Affordable Protestors Crash Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger Launch Event

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of career-ready looks for spring.

1. Sam Edelman Ray Slingback Flat

Add a fun twist to this ‘60s-inspired style with black fishnet hosiery.

2. Etienne Aigner Eden Skimmer

This cap-toe ballet flat continues its reign as a career classic, updated in a breezy woven version.

3. Marc Fisher Sunny Half d’Orsay Flat

An arch-bearing semi-d’Orsay style keeps things serious when set on a low walking heel.

4. Gianvito Rossi Block-Heel Suede Sandals

It’s acceptable to reveal your toes at an interview, but keep things grounded in this low block-heel sandal.

5. Givenchy Chain-Embellished Loafer

Women are making their way to the boardroom in fashionable flats that make a statement with chain detailing.

6. Church’s Burwood Wingtip Oxford

Turn in your power pump for this power wingtip, feminized in shiny metallic.

Want more?

See the Comfort Shoes Oprah’s Wearing on the Cover of Her May Magazine

This Footwear Retailer Is Committed to Finding Comfortable Shoes for You

These Celebrities Shunned Heels for Comfy Flats on the Red Carpet