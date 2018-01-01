5 Asymmetric Sandals That Create the Illusion of Longer Legs

Pink strappy asymmetric block heel sandals
River Island pink strappy asymmetric block heel sandals
Finding the right shoes to lengthen your legs can be difficult — but asymmetric sandals fit the bill.

Straight lines interrupt the eye’s view of the legs, while uneven ones create a smoother silhouette. This trick works great for skirt or dress hemlines, and it also works for your shoes. And if you add a heel to the sandals, you can add some actual height to help the illusion along.

Here are TK chic asymmetric sandals you can shop right now that will provide the illusion of longer legs.

1. Oscar de la Renta

These Oscar de la Renta sandals feature a sizable stiletto heel for a bit of height. The shoes also feature PVC paneling — another detail that flatters and lengthens legs.

Buy: Oscar de la Renta Romy Sandals $325
2. Vince Camuto

These strappy Vince Camuto sandals feature an asymmetric strap. The shoes also come in fun metallics, like this alien-esque blue.

Buy: Vince Camuto Costina $99
3. Steve Madden

These Steve Madden sandals feature a wedge heel, making them easier to walk in than a stiletto option. In a red colorway, the shoes are trendy and ultraflattering.

Buy: Steve Madden Essex $89.95
4. FitFlop

For a comfortable, casual asymmetric sandal, these limited edition FitFlop shoes work great. The shoes feature a slight platform and a rubber sole.

Buy: FitFlop Limited Edition Sandals $250
5. River Island

This shoe is designed to be flattering through its asymmetric straps and mirrored heel, but it also features fun colors and a mirrored heel. The shoe also features a 4-inch heel — so you’ll extend your legs by adding height, too.

Buy: River Island Sandals $40
