These Socks Come With Multiple Personalities And Are Designed to Communicate Your Emotions

Socks by High Heel Jungle. Courtesy

Feeling cheeky? There’s a sock for that, and it’s emblazoned with an unambiguous “Leave Me Alone” for all to see. Feeling romantic? There’s a “Be Mine” black mesh sock with embroidered hearts and pearl embellishments.

The philosophy behind sock brand High Heel Jungle is to express your personality through fashion, said founder Kathryn Eisman, a TV personality who has served as NBC’s chief fashion correspondent and head of fashion coverage for E! News.

High Heel Jungle Courtesy

The Emmy-nominated journalist is the author of “Psychology of Style” and has shared her empowering messages in a collection of socks that launched last month.

“My hope is that these socks become your best friend, something you can turn to each day and say ‘Who do I feel like being today?’” Eisman explained. “You get to wear your heart on your socks, instead of your sleeve.”

High Heel Jungle Courtesy

Some of the styles incorporate tulle, lace, embroidery, hand-embellished beads and 3D crystal flower detail. They’re designed for day-to-night looks, best paired with heels, sandals or fashion sneakers. Prices range from $20-$50 on Highheeljungle.shop.

Reflecting on International Women’s Day on Thursday, the Australian-born businesswoman said “it’s an exciting time to be a female entrepreneur because we’re seeing a shift from women competing against each other to supporting each other.”

High Heel Jungle Courtesy

Adding, “As more opportunities open up and there’s more space for women at the table – we’re not elbowing each other out of the way, but offering each other a hand. That’s the world I want for my daughters; that’s the world I want for all women.”