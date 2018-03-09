These Socks Come With Multiple Personalities And Are Designed to Communicate Your Emotions

Feeling cheeky? There’s a sock for that, and it’s emblazoned with an unambiguous “Leave Me Alone” for all to see. Feeling romantic? There’s a “Be Mine” black mesh sock with embroidered hearts and pearl embellishments.
The philosophy behind sock brand High Heel Jungle is to express your personality through fashion, said founder Kathryn Eisman, a TV personality who has served as NBC’s chief fashion correspondent and head of fashion coverage for E! News.
The Emmy-nominated journalist is the author of “Psychology of Style” and has shared her empowering messages in a collection of socks that launched last month.
“My hope is that these socks become your best friend, something you can turn to each day and say ‘Who do I feel like being today?’” Eisman explained. “You get to wear your heart on your socks, instead of your sleeve.”
Some of the styles incorporate tulle, lace, embroidery, hand-embellished beads and 3D crystal flower detail. They’re designed for day-to-night looks, best paired with heels, sandals or fashion sneakers. Prices range from $20-$50 on Highheeljungle.shop.
Reflecting on International Women’s Day on Thursday, the Australian-born businesswoman said “it’s an exciting time to be a female entrepreneur because we’re seeing a shift from women competing against each other to supporting each other.”
Adding, “As more opportunities open up and there’s more space for women at the table – we’re not elbowing each other out of the way, but offering each other a hand. That’s the world I want for my daughters; that’s the world I want for all women.”