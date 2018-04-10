Fendi’s Exclusive New Shoe Line Is for the Logo Lover — Here Is the Only Way to Get Them

The logo is alive and well. The popular ’90s trend has made it way back to the recent runways, and designers are looking to continue to push the fad even further. And Fendi is leading the pack.

On Friday, the luxury Italian label will launch its new FF capsule collection exclusively on Net-a-Porter.com for one month before being available anywhere else. And the new line puts major focus on Fendi’s iconic FF logo, which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1965.

In the collection, Fendi offers footwear, accessories and streetwear silhouettes such as tees, hoodies and parkas. The capsule incorporates the logo on all product in a squared version rather than the original rectangle shape. Colorways include the classic tobacco and black colorways as well as a new white and black variation.

Fendi's FF Rockoko sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy image

For the shoes, which start at $650, the brand gives a wide variety of styles including its signature Rockoko socklike sneakers, slides, sock booties and sandals.

Related News Here Are the Shoes You Should Keep Wearing Into Your 30s & 40s Fall's Biggest Legwear Trend Goes Beyond a Pair of Tights

Following the monthlong preview on Net-a-Porter, the line will be offered in select Fendi stores and on Fendi.com from May 14 until the end of the year.

So will the logo trend last?

FN caught up with experts last month to get a sense of the craze and its longevity. Fila, which collaborated with Fendi this season at Milan Fashion Week for fall ’18 apparel and accessories, is another example of a brand taking advantage of its logo in a unique way.

A Fila x Fendi bag on the runway at Fendi's fall '18 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“We get to play with a mixed use of logos, placement, sizing, colors treatment …whether it’s allover or tonal allover or an orange sleeve hit or different applications from woven patches to direct embroideries to gold foil and treatments. Our logo is who we are, but we aren’t defined by one logo,” said Louis Colon, Fila’s VP of Heritage. He believes the trend is here to stay, but it will be more balanced in the way brands portray it.