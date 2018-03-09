This Water-Friendly Shoe Brand Collaborated on Espadrilles With a Popular Textile Designer

Sea Star Beachwear Courtesy

Sea Star Beachwear and textile artisan John Robshaw have collaborated on limited-edition espadrilles.

The collection’s three styles launched today and they retail for $96 on Seastarbeachwear.com, Nordstrom and select Everything But Water stores.

Featuring a water-friendly neoprene upper and rubber deck shoe sole, Robshaw’s designs are incorporated on two espadrilles and a slingback in navy and white colorways.

Some of Robshaw’s work has appeared on “Will & Grace” and in Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s home; his designs are sold at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales and other retailers. “I love the idea of incorporating my prints into wearable fashion,” he said in a statement.

Sea Star Beachwear co-founder and CEO Libby Fitzgerald added that Robshaw is a designer she has “long admired.”

Fitzgerald co-founded the fast-drying resort shoe label in 2015, and with the collaborative release debuting on International Women’s Day, she shared that it’s “a wonderful way to celebrate women and show the world that we are stronger together.”

