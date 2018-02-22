7 Safety Composite Toe Women’s Work Boots to Buy Now

Moxie Trades Betsy Xtreme Boot
As women’s voices continue to be raised on issues from sexual harassment to job discrimination, don’t be surprised if they not only start assuming more CEO roles, but role up their sleeves and step into a pair of work boots.

According to industry insider Yahn Lebo, product line director for Wolverine, the women’s construction and manufacturing segments are receiving increased attention, including the skills concern. With nearly 400,000 manufacturing jobs unfilled and 200,000 construction jobs unfilled, he said, there’s an opportunity for women to fill new roles in both industries.

Like their male counterparts, women need the right safety gear — and that starts from the bottom up with a pair of safety toe work boots. While women have often been forced to wear smaller size men’s styles, a range of work boot brands offer women’s specific styles for a better fit and more enhanced comfort.

The performance requirements of work boots can vary from industry to industry, but safety toes are a common feature regardless of the line of work. While traditional steel toes are a common choice, lighter weight composite-toe looks — those made of non-metal materials such as Kevlar, plastic, fiberglass and carbon fiber — are gaining momentum since they do not conduct electricity, while also regulating the temperature inside the boot.

Here, FN offers a guide to women’s composite-toe styles that come packed with additional safety features.

 

1. Dr. Martens Work Alsea Composite Toe SD 5-Eye Shoe

This sporty athletic-inspired oxford features a breathable nylon upper, slip-resistant and heat-resistant GripTax rubber compound outsole, and cushioned heel pad.

Dr. Martens Work Alsea Composite Toe SD 5-Eye Shoe

2. Wolverine Jetstream Composite Toe

A mesh oxford featuring a moisture-wicking lining, removable memory foam footbed, and slip-resistant lug outsole.

Wolverine Jetstream Composite Toe

3. Merrell Work Moab 2 Vent Mid Waterproof Composite Toe

A hiker style with M Select DRY waterproof membrane, air cushioned heel for shock absorption, heat-resistant outsole, and waterproof leather-and-textile upper.

Merrell Work Moab 2 Vent Mid Waterproof Composite Toe

4. Timberland PRO 6” Hightower Alloy Toe Waterproof Boot

This classic hiker style features a polyurethane footbed with Anti-Fatigue technology, fiberglass shank for support, and antimicrobial-treated lining.

Timberland PRO 6" Hightower Alloy Toe Waterproof Boot

5. Ariat Tracey Pull-On Composite Toe

A western pull-on style in full-grain leather with oil-and-slip-resistant Duratread outsole.

Ariat Tracey Pull-On Composite Toe

6. Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Radford Ligonier Comp Toe Boot

Electrical hazard boot with rubber shell upper, padded collar and tongue, 400 gram Thinsulate lining, and memory foam cushioned footbed.

Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Radford Ligonier WP Comp Toe Boot

7. Moxie Trades Betsy Xtreme Boot

Nubuck upper, Goodyear welt construction, and antibacterial removable dual-density insole.

Moxie Trades Betsy Xtreme Boot

