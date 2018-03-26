These Brands Make a Case for the Cute Compression Sock

An oxymoron? Not exactly. Long gone are the days of thick hosiery that’s often associated with granny tights. Cute compression socks do exist, and they’ve made aesthetically pleasing improvements since their inception as purely functional legwear. While alternatives to the traditional style might seem tough to find outside of pharmacies, a number of brands have e-introduced pairs that — in addition to offering health and wellness benefits like increased blood circulation — also come in trendy hues and chic patterns. Best part? Every one of these brands’ iterations are under $35 (with some even as low as $18). Here, get to know the names behind the new generation of the compression sock.



1. Comrad

Founded by serial entrepreneur (and frequent traveler) Andrew Ferenci, the brand creates legwear that caters to regular gallivanters, workers who find themselves standing longer than 5 hours on any given day, those who participate in intense aerobic exercises and even pregnant women. As medical-grade, 15-25mmHg certified compression socks, these pairs help prevent swelling and the appearance of varicose veins while reducing the risk for blood clots, improving muscle recovery and relieving fatigue. And as for their designs, Comrad makes socks that are ideal for everyday wear, coming in muted rose hues, nautical stripes and trendy ombrés that are sure to elevate your footwear game.

Comrad "Red Dip Dye Ombre" socks.

2. Top & Derby

Before introducing its line of compression socks, Top & Derby was home to the Chatfield walking cane, the first medical product it managed to aesthetically upgrade with colorful silicone handles and a modern hardwood shaft (versus the orthodox aluminum canes popularized at drugstores). Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, the startup launched nylon and cotton legwear designed in-house. The looks are styled in fun patterns like these 15-20mmHg polka-dot pink-toe socks — appropriately named the Breakfast Club and inspired by Molly Ringwald’s character in ’80s film — all in color palettes that work for both men and women.

Top & Derby "Breakfast Club" socks.

3. Vim & Vigr

The reviews are in: Vim & Vigr knows how to do a good stylish compression sock. After partnering with vein clinics and vascular surgeons, the brand worked to integrate sartorial improvements into their functional and therapeutic legwear. Now, it releases seasonal collections, with the latest spring styles in floral motifs and vibrant color pairings. But with the recent throwback to ’90s fashion , we still have our eyes on the box plaid design of this Merino wool pair with mild-moderate compression (15-20 mmHg). Dressed up with a tailored A-line skirt, they’re basically à la Clueless for your feet.

Vim & Vigr "Box Plaid Opal & Ink" socks.

