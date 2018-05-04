Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo Looks Back on 10-Year Partnership with Alexandre Birman

Alexandre Birman celebrated his 10-year anniversary last night with Bergdorf Goodman in New York. The designer, along with the luxury retailer’s fashion director, Linda Fargo, hosted a Brazilian-themed cocktail party held after store hours.

To commemorate the milestone, Birman and Bergdorfs collaborated on an anniversary capsule collection, which is inspired by his hometown of Brazil.

Designer Alexandre Birman and Bergdorf Goodman fashion director Linda Fargo. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The shoes, which range in price from $595 to $1,795, were prominently displayed in one of the windows at the retailer’s famed Fifth Avenue location as well as on the second floor surrounded by a tropical installation.

Alexandre Birman's exclusive 10-year anniversary capsule collection with Bergdorf Goodman. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“He was like Brazil in a shoe,” Fargo said, remembering her first meeting with the designer. “It was like, ‘Why has no one done this before?’ There was color, python, mixed materials, exuberance, it was sexy — all the descriptives when you think of Brazil was in the shoe. Most of his early pieces were colorful, exotic skin shoes. And no one was really working with python like that.”

The partnership continued ever since.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” Birman told FN. “The first retailer that I talked to when I launched the brand was Bergdorf Goodman. It’s been a real win-win relationship since day one. It’s hard to to remember any challenging moments we had. Of course, it was hard to pick up business, but we did it step by step.”

Fargo added the finding successful partnerships is always a calculated guess. “We are never in it for the short run,” she said. “I feel like a proud friend and like a proud parent.”

A sandal from Alexandre Birman's exclusive 10-year anniversary capsule collection with Bergdorf Goodman. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Featuring popular silhouettes — including the brand’s signature Clarita — the limited-edition collection is available in stores and online exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman now.