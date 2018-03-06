Allbirds Celebrates Its Birthday With a Shoe Collection Available Only on Instagram

Allbirds shoes. Instagram

Allbirds is celebrating its birthday with a special shoe collection — one that you can buy only on Instagram.

With its 116,000 followers, the startup shoe brand has released six limited-edition styles in a confetti-themed line exclusive to Instagram through a link shared on its IG Stories. The promotional campaign generated buzz after Allbirds first teased the collection’s launch in a separate post on March 1.

Featuring both men’s and women’s iterations in select colorways, the shoes are available to customers in the U.S., New Zealand and Australia until they sell out.

It’s not the first time a brand has taken to a social media platform for an exclusive product release. Last month, Nike’s Jordan Brand teamed up with Snapchat to unveil the new Air Jordan III “Tinker” shoe, which sold out in 23 minutes. With shoppers already perusing these apps for inspiration, retailers are afforded yet another medium to engage potential customers into direct sales.

Want more?

Why Allbirds Is Running Its Shoe Stores Like Restaurants

Why More Big-Name Retailers Are Taking the Leap with Bloggers and Instagram Influencers