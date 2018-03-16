Alexa Chung Just Launched a Cool-Girl Sneaker Collab with Superga

View Slideshow Alexachung x Superga Courtesy

FN’s 2017 Launch of Year winner Alexa Chung is continuing to make moves in 2018 with a capsule sneaker collection with Superga.

Celebrating with a cocktail party at The Butcher’s Daughter in Venice, Calif., last night, the founder of her eponymous label, Alexachung, showed off an exclusive range of kicks in collaboration with the iconic Italian shoe brand.

Chung added her own take on the classic Superga 2750, mid-cut and mule silhouettes with a combination of statement fabrics, from varnish, satin, and cotton coming in shades of pink, off white, burgundy and sky blue.

The 34-year-old British style icon, who made her debut as an ambassador for Superga seven years ago, infused hints of Parisian and New York influence in each style, making the collection feel timeless yet avant garde at the same time.

For the launch party, which was complete with a car full of sneakers as well as displays of flowers and shoes, the model-turned-designer wore a dark-wash denim dress featuring floral embroidery on the chest courtesy of her own label teamed with satin off white high-tops.

Taking to Instagram to document the occasion, Alexa shared a shimmering boomerang of her look for the night to her grid today after posting videos of the event, including partygoers’ sneakers for her story the night before.

The Alexachung x Superga capsule collection is available online now at superga.co.uk/alexachung and in select store worldwide.

