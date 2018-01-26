Justin Trudeau’s Duck Socks Are the Talk of Davos

View Slideshow The Canadian prime minister's rubber ducky socks drew attention. Rex Shutterstock

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is a pretty serious affair. But Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wanted to lighten things up.

Trudeau, who has a well-known affinity for statement socks, stepped out in a purple style adorned with ducks on Thursday — for his talk with young activist and Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai. For another Davos appearance, during which he talked about corporate responsibility and championing women across the world, the world leader wore another trendy (albeit less flashy) pair of socks.

The prime minister adjusts his socks while on stage with activist Malala Yousafzai. Rex Shutterstock

The prime minister loves to send messages with his sock choices, especially when he’s meeting with world leaders or taking part in public events.

Last summer, he proudly marched in Toronto’s Pride parade — and he celebrated another major holiday at the same time.

Trudeau sported a rainbow pair of socks with the words “Eid Mubarak,” which marks the religious holiday that ends Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid Mubarak coincided with Gay Pride this year. Toronto-based Hallal Socks crafted the style, which retails for $14.99.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Irish counterpart Enda Kenny, wears “Star Wars”-themed socks. AP Images

At the NATO summit last May, the 45-year-old had Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, among other politicians, taking an eyeful of his light blue socks emblazoned with the organization’s emblem.

In fact, on May 4 he enjoyed a chat with his Irish counterpart, Enda Kenny, while clad in bright mismatched socks featuring “Star Wars” characters — R2D2 on one side and C3P0 on the other.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau makes a colorful fashion statement with his socks at the 2017 World Economic Forum. REX Shutterstock

