Selena Gomez Celebrates Her Sold-Out Signature Puma Phenom Lux Shoes With the Brand in Germany

Selena Gomez is taking her partnership with Puma to the next level — and we’re along for the ride.

The “Bad Liar” singer arrived in Germany today ahead of a visit to the Puma headquarters, where she will meet the brand’s staff. FN is exclusively on the scene for the appearance.

Gomez’s first-ever signature shoe with the brand just sold out. The star took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans.

Gomez’ shoe, the Phenom Lux, is designed for training but infuses her personal touches for a fashionable flair. The shoe comes in a white upper with gold details, including a gold removable anklet chain, and a cut-out design.

The Phenom Lux was sold along with a matching sock set that featured a windowpane pattern beginning April 6, with a portion of proceeds going toward the Lupus Research Alliance. (The former Disney star herself has lupus and is a vocal advocate for finding a cure for the autoimmune disorder.)

“It’s been really fun to work so closely with Puma on the design of this shoe. I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally,” Gomez said in a statement officially announcing the Phenom Lux style.

The 25-year-old Instagram queen — she has the most followers of anyone on the photo-sharing platform — first teamed up with Puma in September. She has frequently stepped out in various footwear and apparel from the German athleticwear brand, favoring the brand’s classic Basket sneakers.

