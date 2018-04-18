MAC’s Most Popular Lipstick Shades Will Soon Be Available as Puma Sneakers

The new Puma x MAC collection launches on May 17.

Puma has turned to the beauty industry for its latest collaboration.

The German athletic giant is teaming up with makeup guru MAC Cosmetics to release a limited-edition capsule next month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its enduringly popular Suede sneaker. The collaboration includes three bold colorways of the classic, retro-styled kicks, each inspired by one of MAC’s most popular lipstick shades.

The Crème d’Nude shoe features what the brand describes as a “posh, peachy blush” hue and is detailed with matching laces, a rose-gold textured outsole and a Puma x MAC logo tag on the tongue. The Sin style comes in a rich burgundy shade, while the Lady Danger iteration highlights a vibrant, coral-red color. All three shoes showcase shimmery metallic accents on the heel that mimic lipstick smudges.

The Puma x MAC sneaker in Crème d’Nude. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma x MAC sneaker in Sin. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma x MAC sneaker in Lady Danger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

MAC teased the collaboration on Instagram yesterday, posting a video of a woman writing “Puma x MAC” on a mirror with — what else but — lipstick and captioning it, “Kicks that match our lips? Yes, please.”

The shoes, which come packaged in specially designed boxes, will be available for purchase on May 17 — but only to U.S. customers. Find them on Puma’s website and select sneaker retailers. The matching lipstick shades cost $18.50 on MAC’s website.

The sneakers will come in specially designed boxes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

