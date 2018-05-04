Pharrell’s Next Batch of Coveted Adidas NMD Sneakers Are a Beefed Up Version of the Original NMD Hu

Pharrell Williams continues the world tour of his Adidas NMD Hu line with a stop in China for its latest collection.

Few sneakers have been hotter over the last year than Pharrell Williams’s Adidas NMD Hu Trail, the beefed-up iteration of his original ground-breaking NMD Hu design coveted by sneaker heads every where. After recently releasing a set of the shoe in colorful tie-dye uppers inspired by India’s famous Holi Festival, now the NMD Hu Trail journeys to China for its four latest renditions.

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Trail “Greater China” pack features four colorful new looks for the coveted sneaker, including red, blue, and green tie-dye treatments to the knitted textile uppers, along with a more limited gold edition. All four colorways feature the silhouette’s signature large text running down the top of each foot, reading “Peace”, “Happy”, “Passion”, and “Youth” on individual colors in English and Chinese on opposite feet.

Adding even deeper meaning to the collection’s theme, the colorways take inspiration from the concept of Ying and Yang and are colored to reflect the four natural elements of metal (gold), water (blue), wood (green), and fire (red).

The release date for the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Trail “Greater China” pack ($250 each) is scheduled for May 12 at select retailers and directly from Adidas online and in stores.

Like all previous Pharrell x Adidas NMD releases, you can expect this pack to be available in very limited quantities and to disappear quickly from retail. And if you were hoping to pick up the metallic gold colorway specifically, you may be out of luck. That version is limited to only 300 pairs and will only be given out to friends and family or Pharrell and Adidas Originals.