Virgil Abloh Confirms Two New Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Ever since the massive Off-White x Nike “The Ten” footwear collection released last fall, the sneaker world has fallen in love with Virgil Abloh and his unique aesthetic.

In the ensuing months, the hype around Abloh’s Nike designs has only grown, with sneaker collectors and the high-fashion crowd alike in a frenzy to get their hands on anything he touches.

Now Virgil confirms that there’s another Nike release to get excited about: the Air Presto.

A post shared by @virgilabloh on Apr 22, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

After following up “The Ten” with two white and black colorways of the Off-White x Nike VaporMax this spring, Abloh’s Air Presto design will also be available in the same two schemes.

The new Off-White x Nike Air Prestos were recently reported by a few of the sneaker leaker accounts on social media, but Abloh himself confirmed their release with a preview of both shoes on his Instagram account over the weekend.

As shown in his post, the black version of the Presto will be similar to its 2017 version, featuring the same exposed mesh and foam design but with an all-black treatment on the upper and sole, with a contrasting white Swoosh symbol. The white colorway reverses the look.

No release date for the 2018 Off-White x Nike Air Presto has been announced yet. Stay tuned for more updates on the next must-have Virgil Abloh Nike sneakers.