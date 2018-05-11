Kendrick Lamar Concertgoers Get Exclusive Access to Buy the Cortez Kenny III Through a Virtual Pop-Up Shop

The Cortez Kenny is back for round three this summer.

Following the success of his first two editions of the Nike Cortez, Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment have partnered with Nike to create a special collection, which includes the new Cortez Kenny III and companion apparel. The range will be sold at six stops on The Championship Tour.

Lamar kicked things off last night on the Los Angeles leg of his tour at The Forum, where Nike debuted a treat for fans — exclusive access to purchase Lamar’s sneaks through a SNKRS Stash app drop that’s geo-fenced within the arena. After singer SZA completed her act ahead of headliner Lamar, screens gave fans the cue to buy the shoes.

Fans will enjoy the experience at other stops on the tour, too. They will be presented with visual hints of locations inside the arena in order to unlock purchase access.

Concurrently, the shoe will release at six pop-up shops that align with the concerts in each respective city. The locations and dates of the pop-ups include: Los Angeles at Blends (May 9-13), Houston at Social Status (May 19-20), New York at Concepts (May 26-30), Boston at Bodega (June 4-5), Toronto at Livestock (June 11-12) and Chicago at Notre (June 14-15).



