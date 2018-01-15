Nike Releases 2018 Black History Month ‘Equality’ Sneakers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Nike introduced its equality-themed Black History Month collection today, with several limited-edition sneakers available now — and more to come in February.

Leading the way for the range is the “Equality” Air Force 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Melo, which feature black-and-white uppers with gold accents, and the “BHM” KD 10, Kyrie 4, LeBron 15 and Mercurial Vapor XI, which draw colors from the Pan-African flag.

Select styles in the collection are accented with dates that reference important moments of standing up for equality.

For example, LeBron James’ signature LeBron model features the date July 13, 2016, printed on its Zoom Air bubble. This is a nod to the moment when James took the stage with Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade at the ESPY Awards to speak out against racial profiling.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “BHM.” Nike

Another notable highlight in the collection is the Mercurial Vapor XI soccer cleat, which Nike says will be worn on the pitch by Kevin-Prince Boateng of Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain’s Dani Alves.

Several styles in the collection were released today via Nike’s e-commerce site and SNKRS app, and the Air Jordan 1 Melo, Air Force 1 Low and Kyrie 4 have all sold out at retail. However, the KD 10 ($150) and LeBron 15 ($185) are still available now.

The Air Force 1 High, Air Jordan 1 Flyknit, and Air VaporMax will be released Feb. 1.

Nike LeBron 15 “BHM.” Nike

Nike KD 10 “BHM.” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “BHM.” Nike

Air Jordan 1 High “BHM.” Nike

Nike Mercurial Vapor XI “BHM.” Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High “BHM.” Nike

