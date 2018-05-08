Nike Launches Campaign to Vote for Best Air Max Design From 6 Cities Around the World

Nike adds some democracy to its Air Max sneaker line once again with the just-announced “Nike: On Air” campaign, giving sneaker heads a chance to vote for their six favorite Air Max designs from six cities around the world.

In March of 2017, Nike launched the “RevolutionAirs” campaign in celebration of Air Max Day, which gave fans of the big-bubbled running shoe line the choice to vote for their favorite totally new Air Max design from the minds of international designers, artists and influencers in the sneaker world. America’s Sean Wotherspoon won the vote with his colorful corduroy Air Max 1/Air Max 97 hybrid, which has since become one of the hottest sneakers of 2018.

After the success of the “RevolutionAirs” campaign, now the Air Max voting concept is back. This time around, the “Nike: On Air” vote features 18 colorways of various Air Max models each designed by finalists from six cities around the world (three per city). Including New York, Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo, Shanghai, London and Paris, fans will be able to vote for their favorite of the three representing each city. The top vote-getter from each city will have his or her rendering turned into a physical shoe produced and later sold by Nike.

The 18 finalists were chosen by a panel of judges at Nike Air Max Day workshops at each of the cities this past March. Each colorway takes inspiration from characteristics of their respective city, including a bodega-themed Air Max 95 from NYC, the Tokyo skyline flipped upside down on the Air Max 98 and an Air Max 270 designed to look like a Kung Fu slipper by one of the candidates from Shanghai, just to name a few.

Air Max 95 BEC Bodega by Kevin Louie

Air Max 270 Kung Fu Soul by Harry Wong

Air Max 98 Tokyo In The Air by Nari Kakuwa CREDIT: Nike

Voting for the “Nike: On Air” campaign began today and is open to all Nike+ members until 11:59 PST on May 13. Fans are eligible to vote for their favorite from each city once per day. Each city’s winning design will be announced May 14, then put into production and released at yet-to-be-announced dates. You can see all the candidates and vote at onair.nike.com.