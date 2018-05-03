One of the Most Sought-After Nike Air Max 1 Colorways Returns Next Week

Things are heating up for fans of the Nike Air Max 1 this summer, as the beloved “Curry” colorway returns for the first time since its original release in 2003.

After fifteen years, the Air Max 1 “Curry” has become one of the most coveted Air Max 1s ever, hailed as one of the best releases from the iconic 1987 running shoe’s “golden age” of retros of the early to mid 2000s. Now collectors won’t have to seek out and pay for a rare vintage pair, which have been going for anywhere from $400 up to $1,000 on the resale market.

Nike is serving up a fresh batch of the spicy Air Max 1 on May 10, and now there are even two other “flavors” to choose from.

Along with the classic yellow curry colorway, the Air Max 1 receives new “Green Curry” and “Red Curry” looks. Like the original, the two new colorways each feature a combination of mesh, nubuck, and suede for their construction to complement the yellow edition perfectly.

But Nike’s new menu of curry themed Air Max 1 releases isn’t complete yet. The original “Curry” colorway will also release in a pint-sized edition for toddlers, ensuring even the youngest Air Max fans can get in on the fun of this summer’s spiciest sneaker release.

Nike Air Max 1 "Curry" for toddlers. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 1 “Curry Pack” releases Thursday, May 10 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers around the world. Adult sizes are priced at $150, while the toddler edition is $50.

Nike Air Max 1 "Green Curry" CREDIT: Nike