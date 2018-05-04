Kyrie Irving Unveils Nike Kyrie 4 ‘Wheaties’ With Incredible Packaging

The Shoe of Champions? Kyrie Irving has teamed up with Wheaties for a very special edition of his Nike Kyrie 4 signature sneaker.

His next food-inspired collaborative sneaker after teaming with Pepsi for a promotional Nike Kyrie 1 and Krispy Kreme donuts for a tasty take on the Kyrie 2, Irving unveils his new Wheaties Kyrie 4 — and the packaging is incredible.

Irving shared a first look at the Nike Kyrie 4 Wheaties with the world yesterday via his Instagram page in a video clip. He seemed humbled to be appearing on the front of a Wheaties box, which he states was a childhood dream. Even better than merely getting on a Wheaties box, Kyrie also lands on the first-ever Wheaties shoe box, which houses the special Kyrie 4. It features an orange suede colorway with white and blue accents and a brown and white marbled outsole to mimic the look of Wheaties in a bowl of milk.

Along with the pair of sneakers — which are even packaged in a clear cereal box-style baggie — the box includes a Kyrie-branded cereal bowl, spoon, and single serving mini box of Wheaties.

Nike and Kyrie certainly pulled out all the stops for this amazing release, which in addition to teaming up with Wheaties also appears to be a bit of promotion for his upcoming Uncle Drew movie releasing June 29th, starring the electrifying baller’s old-aged alter-ego.

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Wheaties” is rumored to be limited to only 100 pairs, and no release information has been announced yet. It’s likely that the special packaging will only be gifted to select media members and influencers, but stay tuned for any retail release information. The Kyrie Irving Wheaties cereal box will be hitting grocery store shelves soon.