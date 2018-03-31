Adidas Surprises Kansas Players With Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers Ahead of Final Four

The University of Kansas basketball team just found a way to get new Yeezy sneakers without waiting in long lines or paying astronomical prices on the resale market. Turns out, all you need to do is make it to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

Kansas players were surprised with the exclusive kicks on Friday. Each player received a pair of Adidas Yeezy 500 Blush sneakers, which won’t hit shelves until mid-April. The shoes are expected to retail for around $200 a pair.

The Adidas-sponsored team posted a video of the players unboxing the shoes in a hotel ballroom, and their reactions are priceless. After appearing astonished when they first spotted the Yeezy sneakers, the players were handed pairs of their own — and their surprise quickly turned to joy.

The Jayhawks square off tonight against No. 1 Villanova University for a chance to play in the NCAA finals. The game will air on TBS at 8:49 ET.

Kansas — which is partnered with Adidas through 2031 — is the brand’s only team left in the tournament. Villanova and Loyola-Chicago both wear Nike on the court, while University of Michigan calls Jordan Brand, a Nike affiliate, its sponsor.

