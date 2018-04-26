Drake’s OVO Brand Is Releasing 4 Premium Clarks Wallabees This Friday

While everyone is still speculating if Drake has officially left Jordan Brand for Adidas, his OVO apparel line surprises with a footwear collaboration completely unrelated to the two brands in question.

Drake’s October’s Very Own imprint is linking up with Clarks Originals on four premium renditions of the classic Wallabee.

With all of the drama currently surrounding Drake and his possible move to Adidas, a collaboration between his imprint and Clarks seems like it’s a bit out of left field, but OVO and Clarks have collaborated before. Last year the two brands linked up for three premium colorways of the iconic Desert Boot.

The four new OVO x Clarks Wallabees come with a very similar look and feel to last year’s Desert Boot collaboration. In black, tan, light blue, and orange color options, the Wallabees feature premium Italian made quality, constructed in soft suede with leather trim atop the signature Clarks crepe rubber sole. Additional details include “OVO” monogram logos debossed on the shoe’s top panel and dual Clarks and OVO owl logos in gold foil on the hang tags and leather sock liners.

All four colorways of the OVO x Clarks Originals Wallabee “Made in Italy” collection release this Friday, April 27, but they’ll be a bit harder to acquire than your average pair of Wallabees. The collaboration will be available exclusively from octobersveryown.com and at the Clarks retail location in Soho, London. Sizing will come in both men’s ($300) and children’s options.