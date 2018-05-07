Derek Jeter’s Rare Air Jordan Selling for $50,000 Is Releasing in Low-Top Form

Only five pairs of the Derek Jeter Air Jordan 11 were released, and two of them are at sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods at asking prices of $40,000 and $50,000 each.

At those prices, this limited-edition Air Jordan paying respects to “The Captain” is one of the most expensive sneakers of all time. But there’s good news: A consolation prize is on the way. The same shoe is now releasing at retail — in much larger quantities — in low-top form.

Released in May 2017 exclusively at a pop-up shop opposite Yankee Stadium on the day of Jeter’s retirement ceremony, only five pairs went to lucky winners of a scratch-off card lottery system. It turns out that they truly did win the lottery, as at least three of the five pairs have shown up at sneaker consignment shops Flight Club and Stadium Goods, with none currently going for less than $39,675 (a size 12 at Flight Club). Of course, it’s still to be seen if anybody will actually pay that much, but Jeter’s blue suede Jordans are certainly one of the most collectable sneakers to ever hit the market.

Jordan Brand is offering the second-best option: the same shoe as the Air Jordan 11 Low. The low-top replicates the rare midstop exactly, from Jeter’s No. 2 embroidered on each heel, to the blue leather laces, to the milky translucent outsole.

The Derek Jeter Air Jordan 11 Low “Re2pect” is still expected to be fairly limited, so Jeter and Jordan fans should take note that they release Monday, May 14 (exactly one year from Jeter’s retirement ceremony) and will be going fast. The shoe’s retail price is set at $200 and will release via Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.